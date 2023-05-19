ADVERTISEMENT

BJP candidates file nomination for Legislative Council bypoll in U.P.

May 19, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - LUCKNOW

With the Samajwadi Party also fielding candidates, the two seats are likely to witness a contest

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidates for byelection to two vacant seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Kunwar Manvendra Singh and Padmasen Chaudhary, filed their nominations on Thursday.

Top State BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, were present during the filing of nominations.

Candidates to both the MLC seats are elected on the basis of the party’s strength in the Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Samajwadi Party (SP) fielding candidates Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan, both seats would witness contests.

It is likely that the ruling BJP and its allies, with more than 270 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, would get both its candidates elected in case of a contest.

The MLC seats had fallen vacant due to the appointment of Laxman Acharya as the Governor of Sikkim following the demise of Banwari Lal Dohre.

After the nominations of the BJP candidates, U.P. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya took a dig at the SP president Akhilesh Yadav for fielding candidates in the MLC seats.

“Congratulations in advance for yet another assured defeat SP leader Akhilesh, after a humiliating defeat in the urban body election; the SP is affluent in defeat,” said Mr. Maurya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US