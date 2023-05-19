BJP candidates file nomination for Legislative Council bypoll in U.P.

May 19, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidates for byelection to two vacant seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Kunwar Manvendra Singh and Padmasen Chaudhary, filed their nominations on Thursday.

Top State BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, were present during the filing of nominations.

Candidates to both the MLC seats are elected on the basis of the party’s strength in the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Samajwadi Party (SP) fielding candidates Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan, both seats would witness contests.

It is likely that the ruling BJP and its allies, with more than 270 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, would get both its candidates elected in case of a contest.

The MLC seats had fallen vacant due to the appointment of Laxman Acharya as the Governor of Sikkim following the demise of Banwari Lal Dohre.

After the nominations of the BJP candidates, U.P. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya took a dig at the SP president Akhilesh Yadav for fielding candidates in the MLC seats.

“Congratulations in advance for yet another assured defeat SP leader Akhilesh, after a humiliating defeat in the urban body election; the SP is affluent in defeat,” said Mr. Maurya.