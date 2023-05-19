HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP candidates file nomination for Legislative Council bypoll in U.P.

With the Samajwadi Party also fielding candidates, the two seats are likely to witness a contest

May 19, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidates for byelection to two vacant seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Kunwar Manvendra Singh and Padmasen Chaudhary, filed their nominations on Thursday.

Top State BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, were present during the filing of nominations.

Candidates to both the MLC seats are elected on the basis of the party’s strength in the Assembly.

With the Samajwadi Party (SP) fielding candidates Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan, both seats would witness contests.

It is likely that the ruling BJP and its allies, with more than 270 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, would get both its candidates elected in case of a contest.

The MLC seats had fallen vacant due to the appointment of Laxman Acharya as the Governor of Sikkim following the demise of Banwari Lal Dohre.

After the nominations of the BJP candidates, U.P. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya took a dig at the SP president Akhilesh Yadav for fielding candidates in the MLC seats.

“Congratulations in advance for yet another assured defeat SP leader Akhilesh, after a humiliating defeat in the urban body election; the SP is affluent in defeat,” said Mr. Maurya.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.