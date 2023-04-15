ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ambedkar Panchteerth’ to be added to M.P.’s pilgrimage scheme

April 15, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - RAIPUR

Besides four locations in India, the government will provide grants to Shiksha Bhoomi or Dr. Ambedkar Memorial at London, according to eligibility criteria

The Hindu Bureau

Five historical sites associated with Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, will now be added to the list of pilgrimage sites in the Madhya Pradesh government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday in Mhow, Ambedkar’s birthplace and one of the ‘Panchteerth’ sites, during at an event to commemorate his 132nd birth anniversary.

Under the M.P. pilgrimage scheme, eligible citizens above 60 years of age can visit any of the listed sites on government expense.

Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with lakhs of his supporters on October 14, 1956, Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi in Delhi where he breathed his last, and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai where he was cremated are the other three sites in India; Shiksha Bhoomi or the Ambedkar Memorial in London also features on the list.

Apart from the Ambedkar Panchteerth, the Sant Ravidas temple located in Varanasi has also been included in the pilgrimage scheme. Like Ambedkar, 15th century poet Ravidas is a revered figure among Dalits, who comprise 17% of the voting population of Madhya Pradesh where Assembly elections will be held later this year.

“Dr. Ambedkar is a respected figure for everyone in India and our governments, whether at the Centre or different States including M.P., have always tried to give all such icons their due. The Congress focused on celebrating the legacy of only one family,” said M.P. BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar.

“The Congress only focussed on celebrating the legacy of only one family and we aim to change that through such endeavours” Lokendra ParasharMadhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson

