After Joshimath, cracks in Aligarh houses leave residents in panic

January 12, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - LUCKNOW

Residents claim cracks were caused by leakage from pipeline laid under Smart City Scheme; Municipal corporation plans inspection

The Hindu Bureau

Amid a wave of panic spreading across Uttarakhand due to the land subsidence and cracks in houses in Joshimath, cracks have appeared in many houses in Kanwariganj area of Aligarh in recent days, causing fear among residents. People in the locality are claiming that some kind of leakage from a pipeline laid by the State government under the Smart City Scheme is responsible for these cracks.

With the matter coming to light, the municipal corporation plans to send an inspection team to find out the reasons for the cracks. “The corporation has got the information that there are some cracks in few houses in Kanwariganj area of Aligarh. We will send a team to look into the matter and take necessary actions in this regard,” chief engineer Suresh Chandra told media persons.

The timing of the Aligarh case has generated panic due to the cracks and partial destruction seen in more than 800 structures in Joshimath, in the neigbouring State of Uttarakhand, forcing the displacement of more than 4,000 people.

Geologists have blamed unplanned infrastructure development for the Joshimath situation with many pointing fingers at the National Thermal Power Corporation’s hydroelectricity project in the area. The NTPC has denied these charges.

