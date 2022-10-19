After Hindi textbooks, Dhanvantari Puja in M.P. medical colleges

On October 22, students, doctors and relatives of patients in all medical college hospitals in the State will offer prayers to Lord Dhanvantari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching the country’s first Hindi version of MBBS course books in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang in Bhopal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

On October 22, students, doctors and relatives of patients in all medical college hospitals in the State will offer prayers to Lord Dhanvantari

Two days after launching medical education textbooks in Hindi, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of health, will be worshipped in all the medical colleges of the State during the Dhanteras festival.

State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on October 22, students, doctors and relatives of patients in all medical college hospitals in the State will offer prayers to Lord Dhanvantari and this will be an annual event. The Minister himself will attend the pujas in medical colleges of Bhopal and Indore.

He added that the objective of organising this programme “was to make Madhya Pradesh a healthy State”, dismissing the issue of possible opposition to puja being performed in government institutions by saying it is “not connected to any religion as Lord Dhanvantari belonged to everyone”.

Earlier, during the launch of Hindi medical books in Bhopal on Sunday, prayers were offered to Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Saraswati.

In September, during a Cabinet meeting in the holy city of Ujjain, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ‘ceded’ his seat to Lord Mahakal’s portrait, creating a controversy over protocol violation. The BJP had justified the move as being done “on behalf of the people of the State”.

Taking a dig at the new initiative, M.P. Congress media department head K.K. Mishra referred to the Ministers as “Dhan Mantris” (those who worship wealth) and advised them to “focus on health services instead of gimmicks”.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel – under whom English education is getting a push through government-run English-medium schools and colleges – said if the Hindi textbooks experiment in Madhya Pradesh yielded positive results, the State could also follow suit. “They are experimenting, if it works then we will also do it. Let’s first see the reaction among students,” he told reporters in Raipur.