Accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in police encounter in U.P.

February 27, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Lucknow

An accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Prayagraj’s Nehru Park on Monday.

The police said the deceased, Arbaaz, drove the vehicle used by the assailants who murdered Umesh outside his house in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24. The video of the incident had gone viral, prompting the Opposition Samajwadi Party to question the law and order situation in the State in the Assembly. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to crack down on criminals.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh’s wife, Jaya Pal, the police had registered an FIR against criminal-turned-politician Atique Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, sons Ahzaan and Abaan, brother Ashraf and a dozen of his aides under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act. Several police teams were formed to nab the accused and monitor all exit routes from the city.

Meanwhile, Ms. Parveen has written to Mr. Adityanath seeking a CBI probe into Umesh’s murder. She also accused the Prayagraj police of conniving with the opponents of her husband and his younger brother Khalid Azim. The police are likely to question Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail.

Charges have been framed against Ahmed and Azim in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was killed months after he won the Allahabad (West) Assembly bypoll by defeating Azim.

