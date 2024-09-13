Published: September 13, 2024
JUNE 19, 2024: 10 A.M. A MAN IS FOUND DEAD IN THE MARKET
THEY ARE RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL
ON THE SAME DAY FOUR PERSONS DIE AT KARUNAPURAM IN KALLAKURICHI TOWN.
SPURIOUS LIQUOR LACED WITH METHANOL MEANT FOR INDUSTRIAL USE
The methanol molecule (CH3OH) consists of one carbon atom bonded with three hydrogen atoms and one hydroxyl group. The most common way to produce methanol is to combine carbon monoxide and hydrogen in the presence of copper and zinc oxides as catalysts at 50-100 atm of pressure and 250° C. In the pre-industrial era, going back to ancient Egypt, people also made methanol (together with several other byproducts) by heating wood to a very high temperature. Methanol has several industrial applications, including as a precursor to acetic acid, formaldehyde, and aromatic hydrocarbons. It is also used as a solvent and as antifreeze. In Tamil Nadu, the manufacture, trade, storage, and sale of methanol requires licences under the 1959 Rules. Even for an adult, more than 0.1 ml of pure methanol per kilogram of body-weight can be devastating.
Once ingested, ADH enzymes metabolise methanol in the liver to form formaldehyde (H-CHO). Then ALDH enzymes convert formaldehyde to formic acid (HCOOH). The accumulation of formic acid over time leads to a condition called metabolic acidosis, which can lead to acidaemia: when the blood’s pH drops below its normal value of 7.35, becoming increasingly acidic. Methanol causes long term or irreversible vision impairment or even blindness, liver failure, oedema, haemorrhage and death. Read More
COLLECTOR SRAVAN KUMAR JATAVATH CLAIMS THE DEATHS WERE NOT RELATED TO METHANOL POISONING
SP SAYS INVESTIGATION IS STILL GOING ON. NOTHING CONFIRMED YET
AFTER LISTENING TO THE COLLECTOR, PEOPLE CONSUMED THE SPURIOUS LIQUOR ONCE AGAIN, AT THE FUNERAL OF THOSE WHO HAD DIED.
GOVERNMENT KALLAKURICHI MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL WITNESSES HUGE RUSH OF PATIENTS WHO HAD CONSUMED THE POISONOUS BREW.
26 PERSONS MOSTLY FROM KARUNAPURAM ADMITTED IN HOSPITAL, FOLLOWED BY VICTIMS FROM A FEW NEIGHBOURING VILLAGES
Seventy-two persons admitted to Kallakurichi medical college hospital. Of them, Nineteen patients, including a transperson, referred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Three of them brought dead while the remaining are seriously ill, according to a press release.
Eleven patients referred to Mohan Kumaramangalam Government Medical College and Hospital in Salem while four others are referred to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital
Tamil Nadu Government orders transfer of Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and places under suspension Samay Singh Meena, the Superintendent of Police and eight other police officers in the wake of the hooch tragedy.
M.S. Prasanth and Rajat Chaturvedi appointed as the new Collector and Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi respectively.
Ministers E.V. Velu and Ma. Subramanian visit those admitted in the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital.
Toll rises from nine to 28 during the intervening night
Death toll rises to 34 according to a bulletin issued by the District Administration at 9.30 a.m. Leaders of political parties including Minister for Youth and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP president K. Annamalai, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, former interim general secretary of AIADMK V.K. Sasikala, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Hassan and actor Vijay visit those admitted in the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital.
Udayanidhi Stalin hands over compensation announced by Government to victims’ families.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appoints former Judge B. Gokuldas as one-man commission to investigate the hooch deaths.
Administration makes arrangement for cremation and burial of all victims on the Gomukh riverbed in Karunapuram
BOOTLEGGER GOVINDARAJ ALIAS KANNUKUTTY, HIS WIFE VIJAYA AND BROTHER DAMODARAN, PRIME ACCUSED CHINNADURAI, WHO SUPPLIED THE POISONOUS BREW TO KANNUKUTTY SIVAKUMAR, SUSPECTED MAIN SUPPLIER OF HOOCH, ARRESTED IN CHENNAI. CB-CID MAKES MORE ARRESTS OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS. AS MANY AS 21 PERSONS ARRESTED SO FAR FOR THEIR INVOLVEMENT IN THE INCIDENT.
Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes visits those admitted in hospital. Also visits Karunapuram and conducts inquiry with families of victims.
Toll rises to 56. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMA) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan visit those admitted in hospital.
Five persons admitted in Jipmer in Puducherry discharged.
JUNE 26, 2024 -
THREE MORE PERSONS DIE TAKING
THE TOLL TO
62
TEAMS FROM NATIONAL
COMMISSION FOR SCHEDULED
CASTES AND NATIONAL
COMMISSION FOR WOMEN VISIT
THOSE ADMITTED IN HOSPITAL
AND HOLD INQUIRY WITH
VICTIMS AT KARUNAPURAM
THREE MORE DEATHS TAKE THE TOLL TO
65
PRICED AT ₹50 TO ₹60 PER SACHET, HOOCH IS A CHEAP SUBSTITUTE TO IMFL, PUSHING LOW-INCOME GROUPS TO GRAVITATE TOWARDS MOONSHINE. THERE IS NO AWARENESS OF MIXING METHANOL WITH ARRACK AND THE DANGERS OF THIS IN THE COMMUNITY. AS DAILY WAGE LABOURERS, THEY DRINK REGULARLY TO OVERCOME THE FATIGUE THEIR HARD LABOUR CAUSES. A LOCALLY AVAILABLE BREW THAT IS CHEAPER, NATURALLY HAS GREATER APPEAL FOR THESE PEOPLE, ACCORDING TO THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS.