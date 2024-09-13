Seventy-two persons admitted to Kallakurichi medical college hospital. Of them, Nineteen patients, including a transperson, referred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Three of them brought dead while the remaining are seriously ill, according to a press release.

Eleven patients referred to Mohan Kumaramangalam Government Medical College and Hospital in Salem while four others are referred to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital

The government takes action

Tamil Nadu Government orders transfer of Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and places under suspension Samay Singh Meena, the Superintendent of Police and eight other police officers in the wake of the hooch tragedy.

M.S. Prasanth and Rajat Chaturvedi appointed as the new Collector and Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi respectively.

Ministers E.V. Velu and Ma. Subramanian visit those admitted in the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital.

Toll rises from nine to 28 during the intervening night

Death toll rises to 34 according to a bulletin issued by the District Administration at 9.30 a.m. Leaders of political parties including Minister for Youth and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP president K. Annamalai, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, former interim general secretary of AIADMK V.K. Sasikala, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Hassan and actor Vijay visit those admitted in the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital.

Udayanidhi Stalin hands over compensation announced by Government to victims’ families.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appoints former Judge B. Gokuldas as one-man commission to investigate the hooch deaths.

Administration makes arrangement for cremation and burial of all victims on the Gomukh riverbed in Karunapuram

BOOTLEGGER GOVINDARAJ ALIAS KANNUKUTTY, HIS WIFE VIJAYA AND BROTHER DAMODARAN, PRIME ACCUSED CHINNADURAI, WHO SUPPLIED THE POISONOUS BREW TO KANNUKUTTY SIVAKUMAR, SUSPECTED MAIN SUPPLIER OF HOOCH, ARRESTED IN CHENNAI. CB-CID MAKES MORE ARRESTS OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS. AS MANY AS 21 PERSONS ARRESTED SO FAR FOR THEIR INVOLVEMENT IN THE INCIDENT.

Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes visits those admitted in hospital. Also visits Karunapuram and conducts inquiry with families of victims.

Toll rises to 56. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMA) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan visit those admitted in hospital.

Five persons admitted in Jipmer in Puducherry discharged.

JUNE 26, 2024 -

THREE MORE PERSONS DIE TAKING

THE TOLL TO

62

TEAMS FROM NATIONAL

COMMISSION FOR SCHEDULED

CASTES AND NATIONAL

COMMISSION FOR WOMEN VISIT

THOSE ADMITTED IN HOSPITAL

AND HOLD INQUIRY WITH

VICTIMS AT KARUNAPURAM