Zontes 350T ADV: Still anonymous, but worth a shot

A sub-400cc adventure bike with an electronically-adjustable windscreen and tubeless wire-spoke was considered unfathomable a few years ago. Today, however, the Zontes 350T ADV brings exactly that to the table, and more. While Zontes is not as well known in India as some of its competitors, its bikes are sure to satisfy those who want their ride to be distinctive, tech-laden and relatively affordable. The 350T ADV is the Chinese bikemaker’s flagship offering in our country and is potentially the best suited for our roads.

What catches your eye is that the 350T carries the overall silhouette of an adventure bike while adding its own flair to it. It has an unmistakable front end, with an angular beak and tall windscreen adding to its visual mass. The angular LED headlight with the DRLs and indicators (also LED units) flanking it give the bike an imposing look and make it stand out, even in this understated black colour.

What is also as cutting-edge as the design is the suite of electronic features on it. The 5-inch, full-colour TFT dash is crisp, intuitive and has four layout modes to choose from, which alter the way data is presented to the rider. There is mobile phone screen mirroring as well, a first in this segment. This also has an electronically adjustable windscreen which is a feature found in high-end bikes.

The 348cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine on the 350T ADV is not lacking in power as much as it is in refinement, with increasing amounts of vibrations as the revs pile on. A respectable 38hp and 32 Nm is on tap here, but the overall gearing is definitely not focused towards high-speed cruising. While that pays dividends at low speeds, especially off-road, it harshly caps your comfortable cruising speed around 90/95kph, which is not enough for someone who wants to cover big miles in the saddle. This hurts the bike even more considering its accommodating rider triangle has the potential to keep you comfortable for long periods on the seat. While the gearbox is not the slickest out there, the light clutch is a positive welcome.

The 350T ADV’s portly 196kg kerb weight is nearly 20kg more than the equivalent offerings in the market, although it does boast of a large 19-litre fuel tank. While the large fuel tank does increase the distance between fill-ups, it lends the bike a very top-heavy feeling, further highlighting its weight. The suspension, tyres and brakes proved to be just about adequate in the brief time we had with it, although this was mostly off-road and only a proper road test will paint a clearer picture.

Priced between ₹3.57 lakh and ₹3.67 lakh, the Zontes 350T ADV poses quite an interesting conundrum to its prospective buyer. How much would you put up with to stand out? On one hand, it does have features that are unobtainable elsewhere, regardless of the price point, and its striking design and the comprehensive suite of electronic features on offer, are enviable. The flip side is it is an unproven product from an unknown brand and it needs a big improvement in its refinement. Also, its pricing puts it well above the competition from much more established brands fielding proven products in the marketplace.