Youth should not be misled on Agnipath scheme by political protests, says Vasan

It will enhance their financial situation, says TMC leader

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday said everyone should support the Agnipath scheme and the youth should not be misled by the protests being held “for political reasons”.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the Agnipath scheme was designed with a futuristic vision that would pave the way for better security and a better India.

“Youth are needed for strengthening the security of the nation. The Central government has taken efforts to fulfil that requirement. The scheme will modernise the Armed Forces and will make India a strong nation through the participation of youth,” Mr. Vasan felt.

He believed the scheme would enhance the financial situation of the youth in a short span of time and enable them to get jobs either in the Armed Forces or in government or private sector.