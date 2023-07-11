Yamuna inching closer to ‘danger mark’, govt. starts evacuation work

July 11, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

Primary classes of all schools in Delhi will remain shut on Tuesday, with the Delhi government closely monitoring the rise in the level of the Yamuna river. The government has also started evacuating people from low-lying areas along the river.

Revenue Minister Atishi described the situation in certain areas on the floodplains, such as Khadar in south-east Delhi, as “alarming”.

“The process of relocating individuals from Khadar to safer places has commenced. The Revenue Department has marked the locations of all individuals and their respective places to ensure their safe relocation. Adequate arrangements are being made in secure areas for their accommodation,” the Minister said.

As per the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna’s water level is expected to rise to 205.5 metres on Tuesday, which is close to the ‘danger mark’ of 206 metres.

‘Well prepared’

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is “unlikely” that the city will face a flood-like situation in the near future. However, he added that the administration was preparing to deal with “any eventuality” over the next few days.

“If the level of the river goes beyond 206 metres, we will begin the evacuation of those who live close to the river. We have identified 41,000 people who live near the Yamuna. We have also readied relief camps that may be needed in such a situation,” he said.

The city received 107.3 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday and another 2.9 mm till 5.30 p.m.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the Capital on Tuesday, but the intensity of rain is likely to decrease over the coming days.

All schools in the Capital were shut on Monday due to the intense spell of rain.

However, with the city still reeling from the heavy rain over the weekend — 260 mm of rainfall in the 33 hours between 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and 5.30 p.m. on Sunday — incidents of waterlogging and tree uprooting were also reported on Monday.

“Waterlogging was reported at 14 locations across the city and trees were uprooted at several spots, including Greater Kailash-1. Calls of traffic congestion and non-operational traffic signals due to power failure were also received,” the officer said.

Building collapses

At least five buildings or portions of them collapsed in various parts of the city, including Chawri Bazar and Jangpura.

However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents.

Meanwhile, nearly 16 structures in the Capital were declared ‘dangerous’ and 41 were found to be in need of repair in a survey done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The newly built tunnel at Pragati Maidan was temporarily closed due to significant waterlogging, said a senior police officer.

He adding that adequate signages and information boards have been placed at strategic locations to guide commuters towards alternate routes.

On Monday, Atishi inspected several areas on a motorboat in the Yamuna to take stock of the government’s preparations.

Rising water level

“Due to heavy rain across north India, the water level in the Yamuna is rising rapidly. Moreover, water is continuously being released from the Hathnikund Barrage [in Haryana]. Yesterday [Sunday], 45,000 cusecs of water was released, which went up to 3 lakh cusecs during the night. The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi could cross the danger mark very soon”, she said.