World’s second solar roof cycling track opened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s new 23-kilometre cycling track is a groundbreaking project tracing its roots to a tweet in August 2022, inspired by a solar panel-covered cycle track in South Korea, the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said after inaugurating it on Sunday.

The Pink line stretches from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) spanning 8.5 km and the Blue line stretches from Narsingi hub to Kollur spanning 14.5 km. The Minister said that this was the beginning and his plan was to add more such tracks in the city as the worldwide trend was to encourage non-motorised transport.

The Minister noted the track’s exceptional design, making it the world’s second solar roof-covered cycle track. It stands out globally, with similar projects in Dubai and Switzerland following suit.

The track, featuring three dedicated lanes with protective barriers, prioritises cyclist safety. It incorporates five access points with amenities such as parking, food stalls, repair and rental stations, first aid facilities, rest areas, and advanced signalling systems. Its solar roof, generating 16 MW of power, is a standout feature, illuminating thousands of streetlights and covering vast distances. This innovation is set to save costs for HMDA, with a recovery period of six years for solar panels and 15 years for the overall project.

Beyond its environmental impact, the cycling track aims to offset carbon emissions and positions itself as the most environmental friendly, globally. Strategic lighting allows 24x7, 365-day usage, with CCTV surveillance for security. Future plans include bicycle rental agencies, health food, and retail kiosks, enriching the cycling experience. KMV Projects will handle operation and maintenance for five years, and Phase 2 envisions additional sporting amenities.

