World No. 1 a good break, says Sankar Muthusamy

Sankar also got selected to represent India at the BWF World Junior Championships in Spain in October

S. Prasanna Venkatesan CHENNAI:
August 16, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sankar Muthusamy with his coach Aravindan Samiappan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sankar Muthusamy with his coach Aravindan Samiappan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sankar Muthusamy with his coach Aravindan Samiappan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sankar Muthusamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sankar Muthusamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sankar Muthusamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sankar Muthusamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai shuttler Sankar Muthusamy on Tuesday became the junior World No. 1, according to the updated BWF World junior men’s singles rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

His long-time coach Aravindan Samiappan took to social media to register his exhilaration. “On top of the world! Feeling great!” he said over phone, reacting to the news.

Sankar had also on Monday got selected to represent India in the BWF World Junior Championships, set to be held in Spain in October. He had topped his group (u-19) in the National selection trials in Raipur. So, it was a double delight for him. “I feel very happy. It can be said that it (No. 1 ranking) is a good break (for his career)! And, of course, No. 1 in the selection trials. So, it’s a combined good feeling.”

“We have to get to the World Junior championships and justify our position. He has a decent chance. The competition will be very intense, but he also has a fair chance of winning a medal,” said the coach.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown that brought the “magical” number into their focus. “When he got into the u-19 circuit (Sankar is 18 now), the plan was to go and play the seniors. Then, corona happened. If it hadn’t happened, he would never have played juniors. BWF chose to freeze the points at that time. So, it was then, that we got to know that he had a chance. We understood that if he wins two or three junior tournaments, he could become World No. 1. Then, it became a target. No. 1 is a magical number, right?

“He played three (junior) tournaments and won two - Russian Open (Junior White Nights International Series), Iran Junior International Series. So, that had an influence on his ranking points,” said Aravindan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He added that getting Sankar into the top-100 in the senior world rankings by the year-end was also an immediate aim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app