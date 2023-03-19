ADVERTISEMENT

Work for laying road to Nainamalai Temple commences in Namakkal

March 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan at the function to lay foundation stone for road work in Namakkal district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan on Sunday inaugurated the works to lay a mud road for 7.1 km at Nainamalai Varadharaja Perumal Temple.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department said the Nainamalai Varadharaja Perumal temple at Minnampalli village was constructed 300 years ago and has people have to climb 3,600 steps to reach the shrine.

Devotees have been demanding a mud road to reach the temple by vehicles. The State government has accepted the long-pending demand and granted administrative sanction to construct a path to the temple under the tourism project at an estimated cost of ₹13.06 crore. District Collector Shreya P. Singh was also present.

The Minister also laid the foundation for scheme works at a cost of ₹1.05 crore at Muthukalipatti, Singalananthapuram, and Pinnanallur town panchayats, which come under the Rasipuram Panchayat Union.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The works include construction of two classrooms each at a cost of ₹20 lakh at Muthukalipatti Panchayat Union Middle School and at Singalananthapuram Panchayat Union Primary School, and laying bitumen-topped roads for 1.07 km at the 7th ward in Pinnanallur town panchayat at a cost of ₹65 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Project.

The Minister also inaugurated completed works worth ₹9.50 lakh.

MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, local body representatives, and officials participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US