Women's Emerging Asia Cup: India to play Bangladesh in final after SF washout

June 20, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Mong Kok (Hong Kong)

The semifinal fixture between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled for Monday but the match was postponed by a day due to rain

PTI

The India U-23 team will take on Bangladesh in the summit clash of the Women's Emerging Asia Cup after its semifinal against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled here on June 20.

The semifinal fixture between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled for June 19 but the match was postponed by a day due to rain.

In a bizarre run of events, India have played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets.

India's other three matches, including the semifinal against Sri Lanka, were washed out without a ball being bowled.

In fact, rain has played spoilsport, forcing as many as eight games to be washed out.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six runs in the other semifinal on Tuesday to set up a summit clash with India on Wednesday.

