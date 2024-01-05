Woman booked for cheating people on pretext of selling flats in Sonipats

January 05, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling flats in Sonipat in Haryana, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Rashmi Rathi, is a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, and worked in an export-import company in Mahipalpur as an account from 2004 to 2005. As per police, Ms. Rathi ran the front office of a company, Max Promoters Private Limited, for the last 12 years as office coordinator, and was in charge of overseeing the routine work of the company, which included being in contact with flat buyers for the recovery of payments. “The accused had been working with the company since its inception in 2012, and had gained complete trust over a period of years,” an officer added.

The accused, who was in charge of maintaining the ledgers of the company and updated payments pertaining to different flats, misused her position and her contacts with property dealers in the area to dupe unsuspecting buyers and sellers, police said, adding that she created shell companies to pay and receive money from buyers and sellers, and issue fake documents.

The crime was uncovered when on September 7, a complaint was registered by a resident of Rohini, who alleged that on January 1, 2021, she purchased a flat at Max Heights Dream Homes in Kundli Sector 61 in Sonipat, Haryana, through an RTGS payment, police said, adding that the directors of Max Heights gave her the possession of the flat and registered it in her name.

Subsequently, the complainant wanted to purchase another flat in the same society for ₹17 lakh, and made the payment to a Rashmi Rathi at Sector 3, Rohini, through the same mode of payment used earlier. However, the directors of the company denied receiving the payment, and refused to transfer ownership rights through official registration, police said.

The complainant alleged that Ms. Rathi had cheated her and several others using a similar modus operandi, collectively defrauding them of ₹5 crore by using fabricated documents, police added.

Upon investigation, the police found that Ms. Rathi sold the flats by using fabricated and forged documents, and collected ₹5 crore in two bank accounts. The funds were later siphoned off through cash withdrawal or transferred to other accounts, police said.

