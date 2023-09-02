With sole breadwinner dead, family of sacked U.P. bus conductor raises over ₹15 lakh through fundraising

September 02, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The family of an Uttar Pradesh bus conductor, who died by suicide earlier this week due to the trauma of losing his job, has managed to collect ₹15 lakh through a fundraising campaign. Mohit Yadav, who was sacked after stopping his bus so that a couple of Muslim passengers could offer namaz (prayers), was the sole breadwinner for his family.

Yadav’s body was found on a railway track in Ghiror town of Mainpuri district on August 28. His family claimed that he was struggling with acute depression since he lost his job in June this year.

“He was a contractual employee with the Uttar Pradesh Roadways with a mere salary of ₹17,000. He was sacked from his job in June this year allegedly for stopping the bus for Muslim passengers to offer namaz. Even the bus driver was sacked after the news went viral,” said Rohit Yadav, the deceased’s younger brother.

‘Stopped bus for all’

The family said that Yadav had only stopped the bus for all passengers who wanted a break to relieve themselves; some of them utilised the time to offer namaz. But his act triggered a departmental action against him which dragged him into depression as he was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The roadways department claimed that the bus conductor’s action could have turned fatal for passengers, especially women, as he had stopped the bus in the middle of the night.

A well-wisher guided the family — which includes elderly parents awaiting treatment, two unemployed brothers, an unmarried sister, Yadav’s wife and his three-year-old-son —to start a fund-raising campaign.

Sole breadwinner

“Loving husband, a doting father, a supportive brother, and a caring son, Yadav has left behind a void that is impossible to fill,” reads the pitch of the fundraising campaign which was started on Tuesday.

“In dire need of money, we agreed for the fundraising and I am very shocked and humbled to see the response of people. Till Friday, we managed to collect over ₹15 lakh. We haven’t received anything in account yet but have been told that funds will be transferred as soon the final limit of ₹25 lakh will be achieved,” said Mr. Rohit Yadav, maintaining that no help has been extended to the family from the government.

The family claimed that Yadav’s application for renewal of his contract, which was suspended in June, has been pending with the department since July. He was in debt as he had taken loans from friends to help his family.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

