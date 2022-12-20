With killing of 3 LeT militants most modules behind civilian killings stand neutralised now: ADGP Vijay Kumar

December 20, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Three more Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including those behind the killing of the members of the minority community and non-locals in Kashmir, were killed in an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian, on Tuesday.

“All the modules of militants involved in the civilian killings in the last three years have been neutralised. There is only one left, which too will be neutralised soon,” Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Two out of the three LeT militants killed in Shopian’s Munj Marg were also behind the civilian killings. “Lateef Lone, one of the slain militants, was involved in the killing of Purana Krishna Bharat, a Kashmiri Pandit. Another militant Umer Nazir was involved in the killing of Bahadur Thapa of Nepal,” ADGP Kumar said.

Militants killed 14 members belonging to the minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, this year. These attacks sparked fear among the Pandits working in the Kashmir Valley.

The police identified the third slain militant as Danish Hussain Kakroo,a resident of Old Town, Baramulla.

The police said they seized incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, two pistols and two grenades, from the encounter site. “The operation was a big success,” ADGP Kumar said.

The situation was improving considerably in Kashmir, said J&K Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh

The DGP termed the recent threats by The Resistance Front to Kashmiri Pandits “a tactic of the ISI and their supporters to instil fear among people and keep militancy alive”.

“The major militant organisations have been almost neutralised and the situation has improved considerably,” DGP Singh said.

He hoped that the situation in the Kashmir Valley would “improve in the next four months”. “Anti-militancy operations are going on every week. The remaining elements of militancy will be cleaned very soon,” he added.

