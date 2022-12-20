With killing of 3 LeT militants most modules behind civilian killings stand neutralised now: ADGP Vijay Kumar

December 20, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Militants killed 14 members belonging to the minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits this year which sparked fear among the Pandits working there

The Hindu Bureau

Three more Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including those behind the killing of the members of the minority community and non-locals in Kashmir, were killed in an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the modules of militants involved in the civilian killings in the last three years have been neutralised. There is only one left, which too will be neutralised soon,” Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Two out of the three LeT militants killed in Shopian’s Munj Marg were also behind the civilian killings. “Lateef Lone, one of the slain militants, was involved in the killing of Purana Krishna Bharat, a Kashmiri Pandit. Another militant Umer Nazir was involved in the killing of Bahadur Thapa of Nepal,” ADGP Kumar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Militants killed 14 members belonging to the minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, this year. These attacks sparked fear among the Pandits working in the Kashmir Valley.

The police identified the third slain militant as Danish Hussain Kakroo,a resident of Old Town, Baramulla.

The police said they seized incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, two pistols and two grenades, from the encounter site. “The operation was a big success,” ADGP Kumar said.

The situation was improving considerably in Kashmir, said J&K Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh

The DGP termed the recent threats by The Resistance Front to Kashmiri Pandits “a tactic of the ISI and their supporters to instil fear among people and keep militancy alive”.

“The major militant organisations have been almost neutralised and the situation has improved considerably,” DGP Singh said.

He hoped that the situation in the Kashmir Valley would “improve in the next four months”. “Anti-militancy operations are going on every week. The remaining elements of militancy will be cleaned very soon,” he added.

“All the modules of militants involved in the civilian killings in the last three years have been neutralised”Vijay KumarAdditional Director-General of Police

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US