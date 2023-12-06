Will decide Kafeel’s plea if U.P. govt. does not file response: HC

December 06, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - Lucknow

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court said it would decide Kafeel Khan’s plea challenging the termination of his services from the Department of Paediatrics, BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur if the Uttar Pradesh government does not file a counter affidavit before the next date of hearing.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing in the second week of January 2024.

Dr. Khan told The Hindu that one year had lapsed since he had filed the petition. However, the State government has yet to file its response on the matter.

‘Ray of hope’

He added that the order had given him hope of getting his job back as he had been absolved of all charges, such as dereliction of duty, by various inquiry committees.

The State government had sacked Dr. Khan, who was in charge of the encephalitis ward in BRD Medical College at Gorakhpur, after 63 children died in August 2017 due to an alleged shortage of oxygen.

Dr. Khan was subsequently arrested and sacked in 2021. All the other accused who were suspended with Dr. Khan have been reinstated.

‘On the crosshairs’

The former paediatrician claimed that he was being targeted as he had highlighted shortcomings in the system.

Dr. Khan was named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered last week in Lucknow, along with five unidentified people, for allegedly inciting people against the government and creating hatred in society through the book.

He added that his entire family was frightened by what he described as a new round of intimidation tactics and targeting.

