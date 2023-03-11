West Bengal job scam: CM’s relative, kin of TMC MLAs among 842 school staff sacked after HC order

March 11, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kolkata

A distant relative of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the kin of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, a party councillor and the daughter of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader are among the 842 candidates who were terminated from their jobs in State-run schools on Saturday.

The move came a day after the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal School Service Commission to cancel the appointments of all Group C staff who had secured jobs by unfair means, including manipulation of OMR (optical mark reader) sheets.

The list of sacked school employees includes Bristhi Mukherjee, a clerk at Bolpur High School and daughter of Nihar Mukherjee — a distant cousin of the Chief Minister. However, Mr. Nihar said his daughter had quit her job a few years ago and her appointment was not illegal.

There are also several candidates with ties to the ruling party: Kokhon Mahato, brother of Salboni MLA Srikanta Mahato; Sudip Haldar, son of Mandirbazar MLA Joyded Haldar; Amit Saha, party councillor from Diamond Harbour Municipality in South 24 Parganas; Dolon Biswas, former party councillor from Barasat in North 24 Parganas, and Tumpa Meta, party functionary from Hooghly Zilla Parishad.

Dulal Bar, a BJP leader and former Trinamool MLA from Bagda, said his daughter Baishaki’s name figured on the list because “the whole system has been compromised”.

So far, the High Court has ordered the termination of appointments of 3,623 candidates who secured employment in State-run schools through illegal means and without the recommendation of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Under scanner

In a related development, Trinamool leader Santanu Banerjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the recruitment scam on Friday, was produced before a city court on Saturday. The Central probe agency identified several properties belonging to the ruling party’s youth leader in Hooghly district, including resorts, restaurants and other immovable assets.

On January 21, the ED had arrested Kuntal Ghosh, a TMC youth leader from Hooghly district, in connection with the scam. Last year, the probe agency had arrested former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and filed a prosecution complaint against him and seven other persons before the PMLA court in Kolkata.

The CBI is also conducting its own probe into the scam and has arrested over half a dozen government officials and agents who have been accused of taking money from candidates to provide jobs.