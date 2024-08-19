ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Governor likely to meet President Murmu

Published - August 19, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Kolkata

On Monday, Governor Ananda Bose said that women were not safe in West Bengal and the present government had failed to protect the women of the State

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose upon his arrival at Delhi airport, on August 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst protests raging over the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital here, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has sought an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu and is likely to meet her on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources at the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor was likely to consult the President on the “deteriorating law and order situation in the State and to seek guidance on how to restore the safety and dignity of women in West Bengal”.

Follow the developments on Kolkata rape and murder case on August 19, 2024

On Monday (August 19, 2024), Mr. Bose said women were not safe in West Bengal and the present government had failed the women of the State. “We must pledge to protect our daughters and sisters. We have a duty to make this society one where women feel secure and valued,” the Governor said, while participating at an event related to the Raksha Bandhan festival at the Raj Bhavan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press statement from the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor had briefed the delegation of the steps he had taken, including monitoring the evolving situation since the disturbing news of the rape and murder came out on August 9, his field visit to the hospital on August 15, and of the allegedly premeditated vandalism at the hospital and threats made by the mob to women doctors and nurses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The statement added that the Governor drew the attention of the Chief Minister and the Government of India to the pertinent demands that various organisations of medical practitioners, and representations by individuals had raised.

Kolkata rape and murder: doctors march to police headquarters; CBI seeks nod for polygraph test on accused

During his interaction with women, the Governor urged all citizens to come together to restore West Bengal’s “pristine glory” as a place where women could live without fear. Mr. Bose met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati a few days ago.

The Governor’s visit to the national capital also comes at a time when leaders from Opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have been demanding Ms. Banerjee’s resignation over the rape and murder of the post graduate trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US