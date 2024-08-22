ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, demands stringent rape laws and fast-track justice

Published - August 22, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Kolkata

Noting the regular occurrence of rape cases throughout the country, Ms. Banerjee highlighted that, according to available data, nearly 90 rape cases occur daily

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. FIle | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (August 22, 2024) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding stringent central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape, a senior official said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister, read the letter at a press conference.

Ms. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, wrote the letter in the backdrop of countrywide protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE

Noting the regular occurrence of rape cases throughout the country, Ms. Banerjee highlighted that, according to available data, nearly 90 rape cases occur daily. In many cases, rape victims were murdered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is horrifying to see this trend. It shakes the confidence and conscience of society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure. Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes,” the letter read.

Ms. Banerjee also proposed the establishment of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in these cases.

“To ensure quick justice, trials should preferably be completed within 15 days,” she suggested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Supreme Court urges protesting doctors to resume work

Krishnadas Rajagopal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, demands stringent rape laws and fast-track justice

PTI
You're in this story

Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan

PTI

Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

PTI

Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Three officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital transferred amid protests

PTI

Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata rape and murder case: SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Shrabana Chatterjee

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

PTI

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

The Hindu Bureau

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

PTI

Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty

PTI

Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested

Shiv Sahay Singh

One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college

Moyurie Som

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US