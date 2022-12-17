We want to open research that recognises spiritual dimension: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

December 17, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“We want to open research that recognises the spiritual dimension. The government of India has established about 1.5 lakh wellness centres across the country and encourages research in integrative health and wellness,” said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while delivering the keynote address at the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Conference held at the Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said “The research should not be restricted to government labs, we must open doors for private researchers as well. We would like to give opportunities for research at Kanha Shanti Vanam as well in the future. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it is not just helping our countrymen but also people across the world. We sent out medicines to 150 countries during the lockdown without hiking prices that would otherwise be a way of taking advantage of the crisis.”

The one-of-a-kind conference was a fusion of conventional and integrative holistic approaches to health and wellness backed by research. The conference was attended by 500 delegates worldwide including physicians, nurses and allied healthcare professionals. The speakers at the conference discussed in detail the complexity of health to the common citizens, patient-centric healthcare to empower patients to choose and integrate different approaches of medicine into their life. The conference welcomed abstract submissions from participants in the fields of conventional as well as traditional practices.