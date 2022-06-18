We are standing in the front of a long and strong cycle of growth: DICV MD

Satyakam Arya | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

June 18, 2022 19:34 IST

Daimler India is planning for multiple fuel options

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, which manufactures and supplies Bharat Benz range of heavy and medium commercial vehicles (CV) in India, is seeing strong demand recovery for CVs as the effect of the pandemic wanes, a top executive said “Since 2020, the industry has again started to grow,” Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO said.

“It finished roughly with 2,00,000 units in 2021. This year, we are expecting the market to grow beyond 3,40,000 units.”

“We are in front of a major growth cycle, which is happening now. I believe, with the GDP growth India had seen last year, and how we are growing this year, we are in front of a long and strong cycle of growth for this industry,” he added.

The company, he said has invested almost ₹10,000 crores in India and had an operational breakeven for its truck business in 2018. “And today, we are financially quite strong,” he said.

The company’s plant in Chennai has annual capacity to manufacture 36,000 trucks and the same plant can be scaled up to 72,000 with some minor investments, he said.

“Now, we are close to utilising this 36,000 [units capacity]. And, as the market is now growing, at the right point in time, we will trigger what is needed to go to the next step,” he said.

He said in 2021 the company sold roughly about 14,000 trucks in the local market, up 48% compared with the previous year.

“[Year] 2022 is shaping out quite well. We are growing, a bit better than what the market is growing. If you look at the exports business, we have bought a very healthy pipeline for the next three-four months,” he said.

The plan for the next 10 years is to prepare for the transformation, Mr. Arya said.

“The fundamental way in which the mobility happens is going to change around the world. The next 10 years are going to focus on preparing for the change and delivering that mobility to the customers,” he said.

“It encompasses digitalisation, transformation to carbon-neutral mobility and transitioning ourselves as a mobility company,” he added.

With electrification of heavy and medium CVs far away, Daimler India is planning for multiple fuel options.

“We are talking about five possible fuel types. We are talking about shifting from diesel to biodiesel, up to a certain percentage. We are talking of two gas options and electric. And, we fundamentally believe that only electric is not the solution for the CVs,” he said.

“For all trucks, where you have a daily running of more than 500 kilometres, you need hydrogen along with it. So we are talking about different choices of fuels. In India, we have decided to explore all of them,” he added.

The company which entered the bus market in 2015 expects this segment to grow.

“We are seeing a very strong revival of demand form the school bus segment, from the corporates who are now bringing their employees back to the office. So, we are seeing a very healthy offtake in the bus segment,” Mr. Arya said.

Having completed 10 years the company is looking at the future with optimism.

“We have created a brand which is today, known for its technology, performance and reliability. And, I think that gives us a very good foundation to continue ahead and look at the next ten years,” he said.