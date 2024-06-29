ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply affected, roads submerged in Capital; same story every year, say residents

Published - June 29, 2024 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

Kshitij Roy

Rainwater entered the Delhi Police’s Narcotics Branch office amid the heavy downpour on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Water supply in certain parts of the Capital will be temporarily disrupted as the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant has been damaged by heavy rainfall, said Delhi Jal Board officials on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the backflow of rain water on Friday morning, the water pump house developed a major fault. As a result, water supply on Friday evening was affected, and will remain so on Saturday,” said a DJB statement which advised residents to use water judiciously.

Several Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) told The Hindu that the heavy downpour on Friday had caused several disturbances to residents, including submerged streets, severe waterlogging and overflowing drains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The water supply disruption is causing a major issue to the residents in my area,” said Nitin Goel, president of the Civil Lines RWA, adding that streets like Ram Kishore Road, Sri Ram Road and Yamuna were submerged under nearly three feet of water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sharaf Sabri, president of the Jangpura Extension RWA, blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the civic collapse. “The MCD failed to desilt the drains on time, resulting in our basements being flooded with water. We also endured a 12-hour power outage which was only restored by evening. Sadly, this has become a recurring ordeal,” he said.

“Despite paying substantial house tax and being major tax payers, we are left to deal with the consequences of the monsoon ourselves,” added Ajit Swami, president of the All Dwarka Residents Federation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US