Water supply affected, roads submerged in Capital; same story every year, say residents

Water supply in certain parts of the Capital will be temporarily disrupted as the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant has been damaged by heavy rainfall, said Delhi Jal Board officials on Friday.

“Due to the backflow of rain water on Friday morning, the water pump house developed a major fault. As a result, water supply on Friday evening was affected, and will remain so on Saturday,” said a DJB statement which advised residents to use water judiciously.

Several Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) told The Hindu that the heavy downpour on Friday had caused several disturbances to residents, including submerged streets, severe waterlogging and overflowing drains.

“The water supply disruption is causing a major issue to the residents in my area,” said Nitin Goel, president of the Civil Lines RWA, adding that streets like Ram Kishore Road, Sri Ram Road and Yamuna were submerged under nearly three feet of water.

Sharaf Sabri, president of the Jangpura Extension RWA, blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the civic collapse. “The MCD failed to desilt the drains on time, resulting in our basements being flooded with water. We also endured a 12-hour power outage which was only restored by evening. Sadly, this has become a recurring ordeal,” he said.

“Despite paying substantial house tax and being major tax payers, we are left to deal with the consequences of the monsoon ourselves,” added Ajit Swami, president of the All Dwarka Residents Federation.