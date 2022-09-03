Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 03, 2022 19:17 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,696 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 4,448 cusecs and a discharge of 3,713 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,814 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 19, Vaigai dam 14, Periyapatti 10.2, Thekkadi 5.6, Mullaperiyar dam 4.8, Kallandhiri 3.2, Sothupparai dam 3, Mettupatti and Viraganoor 2.2 each, Sathiyar dam 2, Madurai 1.8 and Kodaikanal 0.6.

