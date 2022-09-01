Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,958 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 4,671 cusecs and a discharge of 4,300 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,135 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 22.4, Thekkadi 19.2, Mullaperiyar dam 17.2, Uthamapalayam 16.8, Vaigai dam 16, Kallandhiri 12.6, Chittampatti 10.2, Sathiyar dam 9.8, Veerapandi 7.6, Thaniyamangalam 7, Shanmuganadhi dam 6.2, Marudhanadhi dam and Andipatti 5.8 each, Sothupparai 5, Pulipatti 4, Mettupatti 3.6, Peranai dam 3.4, Manjalar dam, Melur and Madurai 3 each, Gudalur 2.6, Viraganoor 1.4 and Elumalai 0.8.