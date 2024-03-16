Warangal MP Pasunuri joins Congress

March 16, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Member of Parliament from Warangal Pasunuri Dayakar, who was denied the ticket for the Lok Sabha from Warangal constituency by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, has joined the Congress party in the presence of Minister Konda Surekha and other leaders at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. Mr. Dayakar won the Warangal Lok Sabha seat twice.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Surekha has accused BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of preventing various party members from defecting to Congress prior to the Assembly elections. She applauded Mr. Dayakar’s decision to align with Congress, deeming it a positive move. The MP said that he had been in the Telangana movement for 23 years. He expressed discontent over the treatment he received regarding ticket allocation despite securing victory in the constituency twice with a thumping majority. Mr. Dayakar lamented over the lack of respect accorded to him, citing exclusion from BRS party meetings and local events in Warangal.

He criticised the BRS leadership for nominating Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, stating that she had no role in the Telangana movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.