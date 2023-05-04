Warangal Health City should be ready by Dasara, Harish tells officials

May 04, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health Harish Rao on Thursday directed the officials to expedite construction of Warangal Health City so that it was ready by Dasara this year. The officials were also directed to closely monitor the works of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Minister emphasized making TIMS services on a par with services of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. With regard to NIMS expansion, the tender process should be completed by the department within the next 10 days.

More Basthi Dawakhanas

Mr Harish Rao said that 350 dawakhanas were being set up in Hyderabad and 150 more would be established in towns outside Hyderabad. All the 500 clinics would be ready by the end of June. The hours of operation should be displayed outside the clinic and the public should be informed of the services available and holidays.

The Minister also directed officials to make 3206 Palle Dawakhans fully functional by the end of the month. In order to achieve this target, 321 vacancies would be filled. The Minister emphasised the importance of making the timings of these Palle Dawakhanas easily accessible to the public and directed that the doctor’s phone number be displayed on the board.