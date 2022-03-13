Walkathon organised ahead of World Sleep Day
Brochure on importance of sleep distributed
A walkathon to create awareness on the importance of proper sleep was organised here on Sunday jointly by the Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation, the Indian Medical Association (Ayanavaram–Villivakkam Chapter) and MGM Hospital.
The event was organised ahead of World Sleep Day, which according to the World Sleep Society, falls on March 18 this year. The walkathon happened at Tower Park in Anna Nagar and was inaugurated by senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan.
A brochure titled For a Sound Sleep was distributed to all participants by the Dr.V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation. Those who participated carried placards with slogans highlighting the importance of proper sleep.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.