Walkathon organised ahead of World Sleep Day

Participants at the walkathon held at Tower Park in Anna Nagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Brochure on importance of sleep distributed

A walkathon to create awareness on the importance of proper sleep was organised here on Sunday jointly by the Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation, the Indian Medical Association (Ayanavaram–Villivakkam Chapter) and MGM Hospital.

The event was organised ahead of World Sleep Day, which according to the World Sleep Society, falls on March 18 this year. The walkathon happened at Tower Park in Anna Nagar and was inaugurated by senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan.

A brochure titled For a Sound Sleep was distributed to all participants by the Dr.V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation. Those who participated carried placards with slogans highlighting the importance of proper sleep.