Waaree Energies Ltd. issue subscribed 76 times on third day

Published - October 23, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Ashokamithran T.

Waaree Energies Ltd. opened bids for IPO on October 21, to raise a capital of around ₹4,300 crore from both fresh issue and offer for sale.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Waaree Energies Ltd., a solar photovoltaic manufacturing firm, received bids nearly 76 times the number of shares offered on its third day since its IPO, according to data in Bombay Stock Exchange.

Retail investors bid more than 10.5 times the 1.03 crore shares offered to the category for bidding. The qualified institutional buyers bid about 208 times more than what was offered to the category. Most of the QIB share came from domestic investors at 48.5 crore bids and foreign investors came a close second of 46 crore shares. Mutual funds received the least interest with just about 6.4 crore shares.

Waaree Energies Ltd. had opened bids for IPO on October 21, to raise a capital of around ₹4,300 crore from both fresh issue and offer for sale. The company had fixed a price band of ₹1427 and ₹1503 a share. The company had opened for a fresh issue of around ₹3,600 crore and an OFS of about 48 lakh equity shares.

The benchmark BSE SENSEX closed at 80,081.98 points, down 0.17% from previous day’s close, 80,220.72 points.

