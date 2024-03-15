Visakhapatnam-based artist Ravi Kattakuri’s solo show in March

March 15, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Visakhapatnam-based Ravi Kattakuri’s works are characterised by the female form, the central subject. The artist celebrates the form and explores its power in relation with elements of Nature.

Some of his new works along with his past collection will be showcased at his solo exhibition titled Muted Emotions.

The attention to detail is evident in Ravi’s new works. A woman holding a human skull while surrounded by Nature’s beauty portrays the contrasts of joy and grief in life. Giving wings to the feminine form set in bright shades of purple, another work speaks of freedom and liberation. “My artworks celebrate the colours of life; they are vivid and evolving, I constantly seek to converse between me and my inner and outer world,” says Ravi.

Done in acrylic on canvas, 15 works of the artist will be showcased at the show in Visakhapatnam which will be later exhibited in Mumbai. Bright colours with tinges of fluorescent shades, prominent features of the feminine face, dominate Ravi’s style of work. His three news works have shades of pinks and purples.

Ravi’s works have been exhibited in places such as Japan, Greece, Switzerland, Malaysia, China, South Korea and Bangladesh and will be showcased in France this year.

Growing up in a village in Andhra Pradesh, Ravi says his artistic sensibilities were largely influenced by the pristine colours of Nature around him. From his childhood, he was drawn towards sketching and fine arts.

However, his foray into art was the result of a stroke of luck. He used to paint on walls for private events and promotions for political parties in his village when people started noticing flair of art. But it was only during his second year of graduation in Pure Sciences, when Ravi realised that his heart lay in fine arts. He eventually changed his career course and completed his BFA from Andhra University, followed by MFA from Shantiniketan in West Bengal. “Under the guidance of Prof Jogen Choudhary, who used to teach Indian modern art, I discovered my individualistic style,” says Ravi.

His works will be exhibited in a solo show at Hotel Palm Beach on March 17 and 18.

