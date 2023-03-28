Visa application volume from Hyderabad reaches 95 % of pre-pandemic levels

March 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The visa application volume from Hyderabad has reached 95 % of the pre-pandemic levels due to the opening of international borders and eased COVID related protocols, said senior management of VFS Global while stating that with the arrival of peak outbound travel season, it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last minute surprises.

VFS Global is a visa outsourcing services specialist organization for governments worldwide. With 3,427 application centres and operations in 145 countries across 5 continents, VFS Global serves the interests of 67 client governments.

Speaking about the trends, Anahita Avari, senior general manager of South India operations of the VFS Global, said that they have witnessed an unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December 2022.

“We are confident that the momentum will further grow. Health considerations continue to be a key determining factor in the new normal. As a result we see an increasing number of travellers opt for such services that provide a seamless visa experience and prioritise safe travel,” she added. Another defining trend noticed in the behaviour of the travellers was wider adoption of personalised services.

VFS Global provides premium services like ‘Visa at your Doorstep’ (VYAD) that enables travellers to book the entire visa experience at a location of their own choice. As part of the service, VFS send two people from their team to either the office/residence of the applicant for collecting of biometrics and other information pertaining to the visa. This facility witnessed a two times surge in 2022, said Soubhik Mitra, general manager corporate communications at VFS Global.