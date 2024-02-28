Villagers mourn Kasganj tractor deaths, but remain bound by few other options of transport

February 28, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Etah (U.P.)

Surrounded by wheat fields as far as the eye can see, the village of Kasa in Uttar Pradesh has been plunged into a deathly silence. Some of the hamlet’s residents, mostly women, sit with their eyes lowered outside the red-bricked house belonging to Rubi Devi, who has just received her six-year-old son’s body from a government hospital in Aligarh. He was among the 24 people who died after a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Kasganj district on Saturday.

“I began trembling when I first laid eyes on Vidyant’s body. Only a few days ago, he was playing in the fields. When I heard the news of the accident, I hoped the doctors could save him. But here I am today, holding his cold body,” Ms. Devi said, clenching her fist tightly around her sari’s pallu in an attempt to hold back her tears.

But Kasa is just one of the villages grieving the loss of its residents. The tractor-trolley had carried over 30 people hailing from the villages of Banar, Khariya, Rauri and Kasa, all located in Etah district. They were headed towards a ghat in Kadarganj, over 120 km away, to take a dip in the river Ganga to mark the festival of Magh Purnima.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man who drove the tractor-trolley, 42-year-old farmer Satan Singh, also hails from Kasa. He lost four members of his family in the accident — his mother, wife, daughter-in-law, and grandchild. “I lost everything in a day. The damage cannot be undone,” he said, standing hunched in his now-empty house.

“I was driving the tractor. As we were approaching Daryaganj, the wheel bearing broke down and we lost balance. I tried to slam the brakes from one side, but it didn’t work and within the span of a few minutes, the vehicle toppled from the road and fell into an 8-foot-deep pond,” Mr. Singh added.

The villagers, before the accident occurred, had been sitting on a plastic cover atop the tractor-trolley. When the vehicle toppled, the ones perched on the edge of the tractor fell to the ground and got out alive. Others, however, were thrown into the pond, and finding themselves trapped in the pondbed, could not climb out. Within a short seven or eight minutes, most of them, facing breathing difficulties, fell unconscious.

“I tried to move the tractor-trolley out of the pond. There were farmers nearby, but nobody came to help. I cried and just didn’t know what to do. My entire family was inside. After 20 minutes or so, police officials came and extricated the vehicle from the pond, but by then, there were just bodies left,” Mr. Singh said.

Among those who managed to survive was Rajpal, a 50-year-old farmer from Kasa. He had been one of the lucky few sitting on the edge of the tractor, while his wife, Meena, had been in the middle with other women.

“I hit the ground before the tractor fell into the pond. When the bodies were removed, I pressed Meera’s chest and stomach to get as much water out from her body as I could. I thought I could save her. I didn’t know she was already dead,” Rajpal rued, adding that it would have been the couple’s first trip to the Ganga ghat.

Rajpal said he had called out to many for help. “People stood on the road and made videos for social media, but nobody helped us,” he said.

Villagers told The Hindu that they often choose the tractor-trolley as a medium of transport for its easy accessibility and affordability. “It costs about ₹1,000 to reach the Ganga via a jeep, which only carries seven persons. An auto will also cost a similar amount, but will only carry four persons. Buses are a hassle because one must change at several points. A tractor, though, fits 30-35 people. One just has to cover the cost of diesel, which too gets divided,” a villager said.

But despite being the preferred mode of travel, similar tragic accidents have taken place in the past too, despite the State government issuing orders preventing the use of such vehicles to transport people. The orders, however, lack any on-ground follow-up, thus doing nothing to deter the people from using these vehicles to travel to their destinations.

“There is a systemic problem here. Villagers don’t have any other means of transportation. Public transport is not easily accessible, so in the farmlands, the villagers have no option but to use tractor-trolleys. Since the vehicles are carrying a large number of people, solutions need to be found to prevent such mishaps. It is unfortunate that these accidents keep happening, but these trolleys, registered for agricultural and commercial use, keep ferrying people,” Additional Transport Commissioner P.S. Satyarthi told The Hindu, adding that the law only exempts labourers, who are allowed to use tractor-trolleys to reach a project site so that the vehicle can be used for work at the same site.

He added that the State government should work on providing a more efficient transport network in villages. “Bus routes should be revised to access remote areas in Uttar Pradesh so people can commute easily,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.