Villagers in Alanthur panchayat struggle with irregular Cauvery water supply

Villagers from the three villages of Alanthur panchayat in Manikandam block are grappling with irregular supply of Cauvery water, despite attempts by the Panchayat to mitigate the situation by supplying water in tanker lorries.

Most residents trek three to four km to nearby villages in Pudukottai district to fetch water.

The affected villages of Kottapattu, Aiyanthoppu, and Sevanthiyanipatti are home to around 300 families. Although surrounded by Pudukkottai district, these villages are part of Tiruchi district.

“Salinity has increased in the ground water in our village, making it undrinkable. Every day, men and women from our villages travel by bike or by walk with empty plastic water pots to Kumarapatti and Nasereth in Pudukottai district, which are three kilometers away. We receive Cauvery water through pipelines, but only once or twice, and in limited quantity. The panchayat occasionally supplies water through lorries, but they arrive at inconvenient times, and most of us work outside and had to leave early so this system doesn’t work for us,” said K. Sebastian from Kottapattu.

“The Cauvery water we receive through the pipeline is inadequate. We have two ponds that can store water, but we lack funds to desilt them. From school children to senior citizens and those with health issues, everyone is affected by the inadequate water supply and the poor quality of available ground water. We need an R.O. plant to make our groundwater usable,” said S. Pilaventran, a ward member.

Panchayat president A. Emalda Lilly Gracy told The Hindu, “Among the three villages, Kottapattu has a Cauvery water pipeline. For the other two villages, officials from TamilNadu Water Supply And Drainage Board(TWAD) have inspected and assured us that work to install pipelines will start soon. Due to various reasons, the existing Cauvery water pipelines are frequently damaged, making it difficult to supply water. However, our Panchayat is providing water through lorries. Water salinity has increased in all 18 villages in my panchayat. If we have sufficient funds we will arrange for an R.O plant for these villages.”

Officials from the Rural Development Department have received a petition from the villagers regarding this issue and assured that they will look into it.