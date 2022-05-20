Video | Karsiri mangoes project: home delivery Chemical-free fruit from the farm to your doorstep

K. Murali Kumar May 20, 2022 19:30 IST

Farmers get a better price for their produce by eliminating middlemen while customers get chemical-free mangoes directly from the farm delivered to their doorstep at a reasonable price

Farmers from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Ramanagaram districts send their produce of mangoes to the India Speed Post sorting hub at the General Post Office (GPO) in Bengaluru. They are picked by for delivery by postmen and women as part of the ‘Karsiri Mangoes project’, an initiative of the Department of Posts along with Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited. This project was launched in 2019. It has twin benefits: Farmers get a better price for their produce by eliminating middlemen while customers get chemical-free mangoes directly from the farm delivered to their doorstep at a reasonable price. Farmers got a good response during the COVID-19 lockdowns from the residents of Bengaluru. Consumers can purchase several varieties of mangoes by placing an order on the website . Mangoes are delivered either on the same day or next day across Bengaluru city.http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in



