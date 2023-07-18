Vibrant Bonalu festival concludes with immersion of bonams in Musi river

July 18, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The lively and colourful celebration of Bonalu festival reached its culmination on Monday as devotees immersed their bonams in Musi river, marking the conclusion of Lal Darwaza Bonalu procession.

The festivities commenced with Golconda Bonalu on June 25, attracting devotees from all corners of the State who gathered at Jagdamba temple inside the fort to offer prayers to the deity. A significant highlight of this event was the devotees’ arduous climb of the fort’s 360 steps to reach the temple.

Following the Golconda Bonalu, the next fervent gathering took place on July 9 at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad for the Lashkar Bonalu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The occasion witnessed the participation of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his wife, Shobha, in the prayers. MLC Kalvauntla Kavitha carried a golden bonam and offered it to the deity. The two-day festivities also featured Rangam Bhavishyavani, where a maiden answered questions about what the future holds for the State in the coming year.

The festival concluded at the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple and Akkanna Madanna Temple in the old city. In addition to these prominent temples, devotees also offered prayers at 23 other temples in the old city.

Spanning four weeks, the celebrations took place in the city amidst tight police security arrangements, including traffic restrictions in various areas. Thousands of police personnel were deployed across these locations to ensure law and order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.