Viacom18-Star merger completed after NCLT nod: RIL

The ₹70,352-crore merger transaction of Viacom18’s JioCinema and media businesses into Star India Pvt. Ltd. has been completed following approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, the Walt Disney Company and Reliance Industries Ltd. announced on Thursday. The completion follows approvals from the Competition Commission of India, as well as antitrust authorities in the European Union, China, Türkiye, South Korea and Ukraine. The merger would result in India’s largest entertainment business, with a presence across geographies, languages, in sports, streaming, and TV.

“Together, we aim to build India’s largest integrated media platform which will deliver unparalleled experiences in innovative and exciting ways,” Bodhi Tree Systems co-founder Uday Shankar said in a statement. Bodhi owns nearly 16% of Viacom18; Mr. Shankar has before been at the helm of Disney’s India operations.

The joint venture will be spearheaded by three CEOs: Kevin Vaz will head the entertainment organisation across platforms; Kiran Mani will take charge of the combined digital organization; and Sanjog Gupta will lead the combined sports organisation. The organisations pre-merger had a combined revenue of ₹26,000 crore in FY 2023-24.

In a separate transaction, RIL has bought out Paramount Global’s entire stake of 13.01% in Viacom18 for ₹ 4,286 crore. As a result, the conglomerate owns 70.49% of Viacom18. 13.54% is held by Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., and the rest is owned by Bodhi.