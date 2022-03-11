Veteran activist’s appeal to Tambaram Corporation

March 11, 2022 22:26 IST

V Santhanam has asked the civic body to share details about any infra work, make crematorium services free and free key roads of encroachments

Veteran social activist and resident of Chromepet V Santhanam believes the Tambaram Municipal Corporation has to take a leaf out of the Greater Chennai Corporation in measures to ease the burden of the bereaved. By keeping its cremation services free of charges, GCC is extending a great help to the underprivileged who may come to avail these services.

“Not only that, it also offers its mortuary van for free,” Santharam notes. “The Tambaram Corporation has to follow this example, and do away with the charges that go with the use of its creamatoriums.

For the use of its LPG gas cremation, the new corporation charges ₹ 2500; and for the gasifier at Chromepet, ₹1700, Santhanam elaborates

Advertising

Advertising

Here are a few other things that Santhanam says people would want the Tambaram Corporation to deliver on.

Road work

“Whenever any work pertaining to roads, stormwater drains and culverts or any other infrastructure work is undertaken, sufficient information about it should be displayed at the site. The name of the contractor, date of commencement of work and completion of work should be certainly be among the details put out there for everyone to see.”

Waterbodies in focus

“All waterbodies under the care control of the Tambaram corporation should have an information board that displays its name, survey number, its original measurements on the basis of what is found in the FMB sketch.”

Free the roads

“Encroachments of GST Road, RP Road, the main roads in Radha Nagar should be removed immediately without any leniency.”

Illegal lines

“In Pallavaram zone, there are hundreds of illegal sewage connections, which need to be disconnected or regularised with a hefty fine.”

Old UGD pipes

“In Pallavaram, the UGD system has run into rough weather due to the problem of leakage caused by the poor quality of the pipes. These should be replaced with qualify pipes.”