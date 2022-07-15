Varsity to accept CUET applications till July 18

National Testing Agency extends deadline

In accordance with the extension of deadline by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Pondicherry University will accept online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) till July 18.

The submission of online application forms for various PG Degree/Diploma programmes will be accepted up to 5 p.m. on July 18 and the last date for successful payment of application fee will be 11.50 p.m. on July 19. The NTA has also provided a correction window from July 20 to 22 (upto 11:50 p.m.).

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website(s) of NTA at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ for any further updates, the University said.