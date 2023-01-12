Vandalur zoo gets ready for Pongal rush, tightens security

January 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur has made special arrangements to handle an increase in footfall during Pongal holidays. The zoo management has arranged for additional parking space for two-wheelers, will offer shuttle service from parking area to the main entrance and install 15 bio-toilets on the premises.

R. Kanchana, AAZP Deputy Director, said the Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai will operate 150 additional buses on the Vandalur route and children aged under 8 will be provided with wrist tags with parents’ mobile number. In a circular, she said 20 ticket counters will be functional with card payment facilities to avoid congestion. Additionally, a special counter for online tickets will be set up.

After issuing tickets, visitors in 10 rows will be simultaneously screened to facilitate quick entry into the zoo. Banned items will be screened with the help of the police and three metal detectors will be installed at the entrance. The zoo management has requested the police to depute adequate personnel for crowd control, traffic regulation, and to prevent crime.

The zoo, which is normally closed on Tuesdays, will be open for visitors on January 17 when Kaanum Pongal is celebrated.

A special help desk and a medical help desk will be set up for the visitors on January 16 and 17. Four ambulances along with a medical team and a fire engine will be stationed inside the zoo to handle any emergency situation, the release said.