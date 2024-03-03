GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vakeel Hassan refuses alternative housing offered by the DDA

March 03, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Vakeel Hassan on Saturday refused to accept the middle-income group two-bedroom house in Dilshad Garden offered to him by the Delhi Development Authority in replacement for the one that was demolished by the civic body on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

Mr. Hassan, who has been sitting on protest ever since, was one of the miners who rescued 41 workers from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi in November last year.

The DDA said that his property was built on their land, and demolished his house for development projects. Mr. Hassan, however, said that he built his house in 2012, and is yet to pay back loans on it.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, who was informed of Mr. Hassan’s role in the rescue operation of the workers at Silkyara, asked the DDA to, as a special measure, provide him with alternative housing free of cost.

