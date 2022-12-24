ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishali kidnap case: Naveen Reddy in three-day police custody

December 24, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a crucial development in the Vaishali kidnapping case, the Adibatla police on Saturday have taken the main accused Naveen Reddy into custody. The custody was granted to the police by the Rangareddy district court. The court ordered for a three-day custody which will end on Monday.

The police earlier this week had appealed to the Rangareddy court but they were granted only one-day custody, after which the Adibatla police reached out to the Rangareddy district court. 

After the order was passed, the police picked up Naveen Reddy from Cherlapally Central Jail and took him to the police station. Sources say that the police will be conducting a scene reconstruction along with the accused in the three days and question him on various matters related to the case. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the police, after proper interrogation, will make sure that the case is dealt with in a fast- track trial.

