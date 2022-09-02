Uttarakhand Cong. demands CBI probe into ad hoc appointments

Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mehra, former CM Harish Rawat and party supporters during a protest over the recruitment process in various government posts, in Dehradun on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A list with names of people who got jobs in the Assembly Secretariat purportedly due to their ‘personal’ connections has raised the political temperature in Uttarakhand. The Opposition Congress, which has demanded a CBI probe into the ad hoc appointments, staged a protest outside the Secretariat on Friday.

The list, whose source is as yet unknown, accuses current Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal of appointing 72 persons in the Secretariat with links to BJP and RSS leaders during his term as Speaker from March 2017 to March this year. The hirings, which are done at the discretion of the Speaker, were made for posts in the Secretariat such as review officer, additional private secretary, deputy protocol officer, computer assistant and researcher.

CM writes to Speaker

The escalating protests prompted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to write to current Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Thursday requesting her to terminate appointments with any “irregularities” and come up with a “transparent provision for such appointments in future”.

Dismissing the allegations, Mr. Aggarwal emphasised the discretionary nature of these appointments and said it was not the first time such appointments were made.

“The Chief Minister has already ordered a probe into recruitments in Vidhan Sabha from 2000 to 2021. I am ready for the probe, but maintain that I am not the first person to make such appointments. Those who got jobs were known to BJP leaders and me but were also deserving candidates. Even in previous governments, Speakers have hired in such a manner,” he said.

Mr. Aggarwal claimed he was the first to order recruitment to the posts via State selection commission exams but these ad hoc appointments had to be made due to elections and the consequent model code of conduct that was put in place.

Feeling the heat, the BJP put out another list with names of persons linked to Congress leaders who got jobs in the Secretariat during the party’s rule.

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of the State Congress unit, said his party is ready for a probe and would take action against anyone found guilty of favouritism or bias in appointments. “But the BJP should also show a big heart and order an inquiry by an agency that is free from government pressure,” he said.