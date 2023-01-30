Using AED devices along with CPR increases chances of survival, say doctors

January 30, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

When a person suffers a cardiac arrest, there is an electrical as well as a mechanical failure in the heart. To overcome the mechanical failure, chest compression through cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is performed while to overcome the electrical failure, a defibrillator is used to send electrical shocks to the heart for restoring normal heartbeat. Due to the increasing number of cardiac arrests, doctors suggest the need for an automated external defibrillator (AED) device in public places to tackle emergency situations.

If an AED device is used along with CPR within the first 5 minutes of the cardiac arrest, there is a 80 % survival rate of the patient.

The AED device was introduced in the 1970s. The usage of the machine is a self explanatory process, all one has to do is keep pressing the buttons on the device. It tells the patient to remove their clothing, then attach the two pads to the chest, and attach the pad connector. After that the machine itself will analyse the heart rhythm, if it detects a shockable rhythm, the device charges for 10-15 seconds and when the shock button is pressed, an electrical shock is delivered to the heart. The advantage of AED is that it is not limited to any hospital setting, it can be used by anybody who has the awareness of the usage, said Vijay R Boinapally, faculty at the International Training Centre of Gandhi Medical College.

Senior consultant and head interventional cardiologist of SLG Hospitals Hyderabad Hari Ram said: “We find AED available at airports and hotels but people are not aware of how to use it. In the case of 39-year-old actor Taraka Ratna, the cardiac arrest was due to heart attack leading to arrhythmias (electrical irregularity). In such cases immediate bystander CPR and defibrillation (shock) along with correction of the cause of cardiac arrest is the treatment of choice. Each second delay decreases the chances of survival.”

During a cardiac arrest, only giving CPR will not help, an AED is a must. The 108 ambulances definitely have an AED with them but in many instances, the patient will not have enough time until the ambulance arrives, in such situations, availability and proper usage of an automated external defibrillator can help is saving lives, added Kiran Madala, HOD Critical Care, Government Medical College, Nizamabad.