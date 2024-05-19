Unseasonal rain in Maharashtra leads to spike in agrarian distress

The unseasonal rain in Maharashtra has led to a spike in farmer distress, the actual scale of which will begin unfolding within a month, warned Wamanrao Chatap, former president of Shetkari Sanghatana, a non-political farm organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Starting May 22, when the rabi harvest is in its final stages until June 7, and when preparation for sowing will commence, we fear the true scale of agrarian distress will emerge,” he said, adding that the risk of suicides among farmers was high.

Maharashtra has seen unseasonal rain and hail in November, December, February, April, and May, leading to damaged rabi crop and seasonal fruits, which are sold by farmers between April and June to repay debts and purchase material for the sowing season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their earnings from the sale are utilised to repay debts and buy seeds, manure, and insecticides for the kharif season. If their loans are not repaid soon, recovery notices will start putting pressure on the farmers. We are afraid that the risk for suicidal deaths is greater,” said Mr. Chatap, adding that according to his estimations, over half the crops had suffered damage.

Some of the major rabi crops grown in Maharashtra include wheat, chickpea, rice, mango, banana, grapes, orange, onion, maize, tomato, jowar, and pulses.

In December last year, only 84% of the total available land for rabi cultivation was sowed, as compared to 91% in the corresponding period of 2022. The crop damage continues to increase as May witnesses more showers and thunderstorms than usual.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.