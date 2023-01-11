ADVERTISEMENT

Unnecessary hospital referrals should be reduced: Harish Rao

January 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors should be available in hospitals round the clock and ready to treat patients at any time. Referrals to other hospitals have to be reduced unless necessary and local treatment has to be ensured, said Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday while speaking in a monthly review of teaching hospitals in Telangana.

Speaking in the meeting, the minister said that hospitals across the state are being strengthened and advanced medical equipment is being provided to hospitals. Necessary medical personnel are being recruited on a regular basis. The process of filling 1147 assistant professor posts has started and will be completed in due course. As many as 800 new PG senior resident doctors have been allotted to medical colleges in districts and hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad so that speciality services can be provided in rural areas.

It is the responsibility of superintendents to ensure medical colleges are run according to the norms of the National Medical Commission. They should ensure that stipends and wages are cleared every month and there is no delay, Harish Rao added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US