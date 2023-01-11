Unnecessary hospital referrals should be reduced: Harish Rao

January 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors should be available in hospitals round the clock and ready to treat patients at any time. Referrals to other hospitals have to be reduced unless necessary and local treatment has to be ensured, said Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday while speaking in a monthly review of teaching hospitals in Telangana.

Speaking in the meeting, the minister said that hospitals across the state are being strengthened and advanced medical equipment is being provided to hospitals. Necessary medical personnel are being recruited on a regular basis. The process of filling 1147 assistant professor posts has started and will be completed in due course. As many as 800 new PG senior resident doctors have been allotted to medical colleges in districts and hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad so that speciality services can be provided in rural areas.

It is the responsibility of superintendents to ensure medical colleges are run according to the norms of the National Medical Commission. They should ensure that stipends and wages are cleared every month and there is no delay, Harish Rao added.