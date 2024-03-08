Union Minister Kishan Reddy lauds ASI’s efforts in restoring Kalyana Mandapam of Thousand Pillar temple at Hanamkonda

March 08, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the renovated Kalyana Mandapam of the Kakatiya era Thousand Pillar temple amidst the recitation of Vedic hymns on Friday, coinciding with Maha Sivaratri. The restoration works of the Mandapam, dismantled in 2006, were led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy acknowledged the challenges faced by the ASI, stressing the importance of preserving ancient structures. He also urged people’s cooperation in safeguarding heritage structures in the State.

Recalling the historical significance of the Kakatiyas, he praised their contributions to agriculture, arts, culture, and craftsmanship, citing the Kalyana Mandapam as a testament to their architectural prowess. Constructed in 1163 A.D. under the rule of Kakatiya ruler Rudra Deva, the Mandapam stood as a symbol of architectural brilliance until it suffered partial in 1324-25 A.D.

The Minister lamented the slow progress of the restoration efforts, which were initiated in 2006, and attributed the delay to various factors, including funding constraints during previous governments. “However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the ASI received renewed support, leading to accelerated restoration work, particularly since September 2021,” he said.

Mr. Reddy expressed gratitude to all involved, including ASI employees, for their dedication and efforts in documenting and reconstructing the Mandapam.

“With nearly half of the restoration completed between 2006 and 2021, the remaining 50% was achieved in the past two years, showcasing significant progress,” he said. He has also felicitated the ASI authorities on the ocassion. Local officials, people’s representatives and others attended the event.

