GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Kishan Reddy lauds ASI’s efforts in restoring Kalyana Mandapam of Thousand Pillar temple at Hanamkonda

Renovated Mandapam of the temple built in the Kakatiya era opened on Maha Sivaratri amidst the recitation of Vedic hymns

March 08, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the renovated Kalyana Mandapam of the Kakatiya era Thousand Pillar temple amidst the recitation of Vedic hymns on Friday, coinciding with Maha Sivaratri. The restoration works of the Mandapam, dismantled in 2006, were led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy acknowledged the challenges faced by the ASI, stressing the importance of preserving ancient structures. He also urged people’s cooperation in safeguarding heritage structures in the State.

“With nearly half of the restoration completed between 2006 and 2021, the remaining 50% was achieved in the past two years, showcasing significant progress”G. Kishan ReddyUnion Tourism Minister

Recalling the historical significance of the Kakatiyas, he praised their contributions to agriculture, arts, culture, and craftsmanship, citing the Kalyana Mandapam as a testament to their architectural prowess. Constructed in 1163 A.D. under the rule of Kakatiya ruler Rudra Deva, the Mandapam stood as a symbol of architectural brilliance until it suffered partial in 1324-25 A.D.

The Minister lamented the slow progress of the restoration efforts, which were initiated in 2006, and attributed the delay to various factors, including funding constraints during previous governments. “However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the ASI received renewed support, leading to accelerated restoration work, particularly since September 2021,” he said.

Mr. Reddy expressed gratitude to all involved, including ASI employees, for their dedication and efforts in documenting and reconstructing the Mandapam.

“With nearly half of the restoration completed between 2006 and 2021, the remaining 50% was achieved in the past two years, showcasing significant progress,” he said. He has also felicitated the ASI authorities on the ocassion. Local officials, people’s representatives and others attended the event.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Warangal / Bharatiya Janata Party / ministers (government) / archaeology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.