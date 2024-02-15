ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha

February 15, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

His re-election to Upper House of Parliament is almost certain following support extended by Biju Janata Dal

Staff Reporter

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls at the Odisha Legislative Assembly, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw filed nomination here on Thursday for his re-election to Upper House of Parliament from Odisha.

Mr. Vaishnaw came to State Legislative Assembly accompanied by State BJP president Manmohan Samal and other party MLAs earlier in the day.

The former 1994-batch Odisha-cadre officer has been fielded by the BJP although the party does not have requisite numbers in the Assembly to ensure his victory.

Minutes after declaration of his candidature by the BJP on Wednesday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) issued an official statement extending its support to him. The regional party said its support was in the larger interest of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike in 2019 when he came to file his nomination with both the BJP and the BJD leaders, only saffron party leaders were present. With BJD’s support, Mr. Vaishnaw’s re-election to Rajya Sabha has been ensured.

Mr. Vaishnaw expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the opportunity to serve the people again.

Earlier, Debashish Samantaray, former BJD legislator, and Subhasish Khuntia, BJD youth wing vice-president filed nomination for Rajya Sabha poll.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US